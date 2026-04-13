Goal.com
Live
Olimpiahttps://x.com/elClubOlimpia
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Video: A comical moment culminates in a bizarre goal

Olimpia
Rubio Nu vs Olimpia
Rubio Nu
Division Profesional
Paraguay

A role reversal between the team’s defender and the opposition’s striker!

In a rare and poignant twist, a Paraguayan league match witnessed one of the strangest goals in recent memory.

Early Monday morning in Ciudad del Este, Rubio Nuevo hosted Olimpia, and the referee awarded the visitors a penalty.

Striker Sebastián Ferreira stepped up to take it, but goalkeeper Franco Farrageda saved the spot-kick. 

As defender Chaba Martínez tried to clear the loose ball forcefully, it struck Ferreira in the face and, to everyone’s astonishment, ricocheted back into the net.

Read also:

Copa Sudamericana
Olimpia crest
Olimpia
OLI
Barracas Central crest
Barracas Central
BAC
Division Profesional
Rubio Nu crest
Rubio Nu
RUN
Libertad crest
Libertad
LIB

Video: Pavard’s spontaneous incident embarrasses Marseille match referee

Conte threatens Italian journalists over “national team training”

Enrique not forced to make a "repeat decision" ahead of Liverpool clash

Despite the unusual nature of the goal, Ferreira showed great sportsmanship after the match, commenting on the incident with a smile that belied the obvious pain.

The Paraguayan striker explained in his post-match interview: “The pain was so severe that I couldn’t open my eyes at first, but it seems my face decided to help out this time.”

He added with a laugh: “My face was tough today, thankfully, as this was the second penalty I’ve missed this season, so I need to improve my finishing.”

“A striker lives for goals,” he concluded, “but contributing to the team’s success comes from every position, whether it’s with your foot or your face.”

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting