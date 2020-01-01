Victorien Adebayor: Koge sign Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak target from Inter Allies

The 23-year-old is set to continue his career in Denmark after penning a three-year contract

Allies attacker Victorien Adebayor has joined Danish outfit Koge, the Premier League club has announced.

The Niger international has signed a three-year deal with the second-tier outfit.

He was heavily linked to local giants and owing to his outstanding performances in the domestic top-flight.

"Victorien Adebayor joins HB Koge in ," Allies announced on their official website on Sunday.

"We are excited to announce that our talismanic forward Victorien Adje Adebayor has joined HB Koge, which is part of Capelli Sport’s global network of clubs.

"The Nigerien star man joins the Danish First Divison side on a three-year deal after completing his medical.

"He left Ghana last night and arrived in Denmark today and is expected to immediately team up and integrate into the HB Koge team.

"Adebayor’s match displays and goal returns were one of the highlights during his stay in the Ghana Premier League."

Adebayor led the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League goalscorers' chart with 12 goals as at matchweek 15 when the championship was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He netted 19 goals in 25 league games for the Eleven-Is-To-One over two seasons.

“We have high expectations for Victorien Adebayor," Koe director Per Rud said.

"When we pick up such a high-profile player, we also believe that he can become a crucial figure with us.

”Adebayor is an exceptional player who can cover all places in the offence. Both on the edges, centrally behind the front attacker and all the way in front.

”He has speed in his feet and some technical skills that allow him to put his direct opponent, and then he has a strong left leg."

Adebayor joined Allies in 2018 after impressing while on international duty with Niger at the 2017 in Ghana.

In February, he became the club's record goalscorer in a single Premier League season after registering a double against Berekum Chelsea to take his term's tally to 10.

After scoring his 11th goal of the season later that month, the Eleven-Is-To-One issued a statement, declaring the player not-for-sale to any club in Ghana and “warning’ all other domestic clubs to stay away from the player following reports of overtures from Kotoko and Hearts.