Victor Wanyama: Kenya midfielder returns for Crystal Palace derby
Victor Wanyama will start from the bench for Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.
The Kenyan international’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain and failed to make any of Spurs’ matchday squads this season, having been close to joining Club Brugge, a transfer which fell through on deadline day of the transfer window.
Lilywhites boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has however revealed that the former Southampton man is still very much in his plans.
Wanyama featured 22 times last season, scoring once, as Tottenham made it to the Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.
The North London outfit have had a less than ideal start to the new season, winning just one of their opening four league games, drawing two and losing once, at home to Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United.