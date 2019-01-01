African All Stars

Victor Osimhen’s assist helps Lille hold M'Baye Niang’s Rennes

The Nigeria international helped the Great Danes secure an away point against Julien Stephan’s men at the Roazhon Park
Nigeria international got an assist as Lille were forced to a 1-1 draw by Rennes in Sunday’s French topflight outing.

After a goalless first half at the Roazhon Park, Jonathan Ikone opened the scoring for Lille after poking home a cross from the 20-year-old.

However, they were denied of their first away win this campaign as the hosts levelled matters courtesy of Adrien Hunou’s equaliser.

With 22 minutes to full time, Mali’s Hamari Traore sent in a deep cross and the Frenchman stabbed home for his first league goal of this season.

The former Royal Charleroi man has been involved in six of his team’s goal in Ligue 1 with five goals and one assist.

Just like Traore, Osimhen was on parade from start to finish as stay sixth in the log with 10 points after six games.

Shortly after the game, he took to social to laud his team's character against Juilen Stephan's side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🅰️+1 strong character from the boys✊🏽we go again @losclive.

A post shared by Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) on

Lille welcome Strasbourg to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their next fixture on Wednesday before travelling for a date with Nice.

Fourth placed Rennes would hope to end their streak of three consecutive draws when they try Nantes for size at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

