Victor Osimhen's Napoli contract negotiations STILL at a stalemate - opening the door to a potential transfer for Man Utd and Chelsea-linked striker

Victor Osimhen's Napoli contract negotiations remain at a stalemate, opening the door for either Manchester United or Chelsea to sign the striker.

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen remains locked in talks with Napoli over a new deal but no agreement has been reached, partly due to an argument over his release clause, reports Corriere dello Sport. While the Serie A champions want to increase his release clause to £173 million ($222m), Osimhen would prefer the figure to stand at £100m ($128m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nigeria international's current contract expires in 2025 and rumours have suggested that Napoli's desire to lock in a higher release clause stems from a sell-on fee included in the £70m ($90m) deal the club agreed to sign him from Lille. The French club, it is rumoured, would be due a major fee if Osimhen did move this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United and Chelsea are both said to be interested in buying the striker, although president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been bullish in his confidence that the striker will stay at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli will hope to tie Osimhen down while the vultures circle.