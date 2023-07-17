'Fake news!' - Victor Osimhen's agent hits out at new contract reports surrounding Napoli striker

Victor Osimhen's agent has dismissed reports of potential issues over a new contract with Napoli for his client, labelling them "fake news".

Osimhen's agent refutes contract rumours

Napoli keen to extend deal

Interest from top clubs persists

WHAT HAPPENED: Roberto Calenda, Osimhen's representative, publicly criticised reports suggesting that his client was unwilling to sign a new contract with the Scudetto winners. Osimhen was a key figure in Napoli's successful pursuit of the title last season, and with two years remaining on his current contract, they are eager to secure his future, amid interest from several top European clubs.

Calenda took to Twitter to dismiss a report from Il Mattino, a Naples-based newspaper, that suggested the Nigeria international could still be seeking an exit route, calling it "fake news".

WHAT THEY SAID: Calenda wrote on Twitter: "I read in Il Mattino that 'Calenda has no intention of renewing in the summer and that he wants to explore all avenues in the market first.' Fake news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The agent's response indicates that Victor Osimhen remains committed to Napoli and is willing to extend his stay at the club. While rumours persist regarding interest from clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Osimhen's current focus seems to be on committing his future to his current team. The club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has made it clear that he has no intention of selling the 24-year-old striker this summer and has set a high price tag of €150 million (£129m/$168m) for any potential suitors.

WHAT NEXT: With the agent dismissing the contract rumours, the focus now shifts to negotiations between Napoli and Osimhen regarding a potential extension. The club is keen to secure his services for the long term, recognising his importance to the team's success.