Victor Moses’ strike seals Fenerbahce’s victory over Antalyaspor

The former Nigeria international ended a seven-game drought to help the Yellow Canaries end the season on a high

Victor Moses was on target as secured a 3-1 victory over Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

Having last scored in their 3-2 victory against Rizespor in March, the on-loan winger ended the his scoring drought with his strike at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Miha Zajc opened the scoring in the 13th minute after receiving a pass from Mauricio Isla to put the Yellow Canaries on the path of victory.

Then, in the 33rd minute, Mevlut Erdinc leveled procediings for Bulent Korkmaz’s men before Eljif Elmas restored the lead to the home team.

Moments before the end of the game, Moses – who led Fenerbahce’s attack - sealed the victory for his side after he was set up by Jailson.

The former international featured for the duration of the game as the Yellow Canaries grabbed their 11th win to end the season in the sixth spot on the table with 46 points from 34 games.

On the international scene, Nigeria will feature in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.