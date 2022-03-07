Victor Moses: Spartak Moscow star’s reported Nigeria return sparks division among fans
Victor Moses has been linked with a return to the Nigeria senior national team four years after announcing his international retirement.
The former Chelsea wing-back quit the three-time African champions in the wake of the country’s failed expedition at the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.
Moses, who made his debut for the West Africans in 2012, was part of Stephen Keshi’s men that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations, after missing out on the 2012 edition.
According to the unconfirmed news, coach Augustine Eguavoen was quoted stating that he wants the Spartak Moscow player back in his squad.
Regardless, fans across the African continent have taken to social media - with many backing the claim judging by the player's experience.
However, some expressed their exasperation at the buzz describing it as steps backward for Nigeria – a country blessed with abundant talents.
Having in mind that Eguavoen invited Saudi Arabia based Odion Ighalo and Ogenyi Onazi, some teasingly asked Gernot Rohr’s replacement to retired Jay-Jay Okocha, Garba Lawal and Julius Aghahowa to his wishlist.
With Nigeria’s poor performance at Afcon 2021, will Moses’ return inspire Nigeria to win laurels? Let us know in the comments.