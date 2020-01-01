Victor Moses makes Europa League debut for Inter Milan

The former Chelsea wing back will make his bow for the Italian side in this competition when they take on Ludogorets Razgrad in the Round of 32

Victor Moses will feature in his maiden for Milan when they take on Razgrad on Thursday.

The Nigerian was named in Antonio Conte’s lineup for the Round of 32 first leg fixture against the Bulgarian top-flight side.

And he is expected to provide cover for goalkeeper Daniele Padelli alongside Diego Godín, Andrea Ranocchia and Danilo D'Ambrosio at the Huvepharma Arena.

The ex- man has been a regular in Conte’s setup since his loan move from Stamford Bridge after leaving Fernabache in January.

He has featured in three games as Inter go neck to neck with cross-city rivals in the race for the league title.