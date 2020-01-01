Victor Moses: Inter Milan players want to win Europa League for Conte

The 29-year-old has spoken of his admiration of the Italian tactician and hopes his side can make him happy by clinching the European title

Victor Moses revealed Milan players want to win the 2019-20 for their manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician has never won the highly coveted European trophy either as a player or as a coach despite his numerous accolades he has gathered during his career.

The former international starred under Conte at Premier League side , winning the Premier League and titles.

Moses reunited with the Italian tactician in January after cutting short his 18 months loan with Turkish Super Lig side .

The forward has made 19 appearances across all competitions, including four in the European tournament since his arrival at San Siro.

Moses, who won the Europa League title during his time at Stamford Bridge, is hoping to help Conte clinch the diadem for the first time in his career.

“He’s a passionate coach who plans ahead. He wants us to give 110 per cent in every game,” Moses told Inter Podcast.

“Then you see his reactions during the games, along with those of his staff. We want to play and win for him, but in the end, we want to enjoy our football.

“In the end, we are here to play football, that’s the most important thing. We are professionals."

Having already landed in for their Europa League final against at RheinEnergieStadion, Moses stated he is enjoying the atmosphere in the country ahead of the all-important clash.

“These days are quite different. But we are enjoying the days in Germany, also because we are winning. I like to relax and spend time for myself. As a footballer, you need it," he added.

Moses’ loan deal is expected to end at the end of the 2019-20 season but Inter Milan are believed to be interested in securing his signature permanently.

The forward had 38 caps and 12 goals for the Nigeria national team before his retirement from international duty after the 2018 World Cup in .

Moses was a prominent figure for the Super Eagles as they won the 2013 in under the guidance of Stephen Keshi.

The winger has also previously featured on loan for , , and Fenerbahce since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2012 from .