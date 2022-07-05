Victor Moses: Ex-Nigeria international resumes pre-season training with Spartak Moscow

The Russian Premier League side had announced that the former Chelsea player had gone AWOL from the Gladiators’ squad

Victor Moses has joined the rest of Spartak Moscow squad for pre-season, the Russian Premier League club announced.

The Gladiators disclosed recently that the former Nigeria international had not yet reported back to prepare for the start of the 2022-23 campaign while failing to give an explanation.

However, Moses was pictured training with the club in a social post on Tuesday.

Spartak Moscow went a step further issuing a statement on their website confirming his return along with Shamar Nicholson.

“Spartak is preparing for the start of the season at the base near Otkritie Bank Arena. Already this Saturday our team will play in St. Petersburg against Zenit in the match for the Olimbet Super Cup of Russia,” it read.

“Victor Moses and Shamar Nicholson joined the team. The Nigerian missed the training camp in Tarasivka for personal reasons, and the Jamaican was granted a leave of absence after playing for the national team. In addition, Oston Urunov, who returned from loan to Ufa, is training with the Red and White.”

Former Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov had hit out at the former Chelsea star, stating that if the ex-Super Eagle felt he was not going to honour the remainder of the contract, he should have communicated to the club.

"Such actions are not respectable. If you want to break the contract, you need to come and express your position like a man," the 37-year-old told Sports24 as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

"In Spartak, people are not stupid. But hiding, hiding and not getting in touch is not worthy of a professional. Especially at the level of Moses.

"I'm shocked by this. It would be nice if a player of a smaller calibre did this. But Moses has to behave solidly.

Article continues below

"If it so happens that he will no longer play for Spartak, it will be a big loss for the club. He proved to everyone that he is a high-class player.”

In the 2021-22 campaign, Moses featured in 25 league matches with two goals to his credit at the Otkritie Arena.

Before joining the 22-time Russian top flight kings, the African had featured for Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce, and Inter Milan.