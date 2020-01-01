'Very interesting!' - Arteta savours Mourinho insights from Tottenham documentary

The Spanish coach kept a close eye on the Spurs manager when he watched the all-access TV series

coach Mikel Arteta says he has learned from Jose Mourinho after watching his counterpart in the team's documentary series.

Spurs were the focus of an Amazon series which followed them throughout the 2019-20 campaign and was released this year.

Arteta confirmed that he has watched the show and gained some insight from the successful coach ahead of their clash on Sunday.

"Very interesting. It is great to see the inside of other football clubs, other ideas, other coaches, other organisations," he told reporters at a press conference ahead of the north London derby.

"I like to see that - I do that with other sports as well because there are a lot of things you can take, and as well a manager like Mourinho that has been in many different countries, in all of them he has been successful so there is a why to that.

"There are some important moments in that documentary when you can pick some relevant things of why he is getting the success that he is getting."

The former Gunners midfielder has been impressed by the former , and coach's ruthlessness and the way he deals with tough periods.

"Normally I like two things. First of all, the head coach, the manager, whoever it is, what he needs to create is a level of engagement with the players and the club and fans, and a level of belief that what his ideas are they get a big buy in to him. If you don't get that, you won't last long," Arteta added.

"Mourinho has something really special, that whatever he wants to get into the football club, he manages to do it and he believes that in a way that players at the end they execute what he wants to do. And whoever doesn't do it is not part of that. When I talk about being ruthless it is not only on the pitch but as well with some decisions that you have to make.

"And the second one I would say is how you navigate some difficult moments. All these managers have had difficult moments. I have been part of a coaching staff with difficult moments. The important point is how you react in difficult moments and how the club fans react in difficult moments."