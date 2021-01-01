Verratti to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern after second positive Covid-19 test of the season

The Italian midfielder will have to undergo a 10-day period in quarantine before being cleared to return to action

Marco Verratti will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time this season.

Verratti was diagnosed with the illness after the latest round of medical checks at Parc des Princes on Friday.

The Italian midfielder will now be unavailable for selection when PSG travel to Allianz Arena on April 7, with the club confirming the news in an official statement.

What's been said?

"Following the last Sars-Cov2 PCR test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive," the statement reads.

"He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol."

What other games will Verratti miss?

Verratti will now also sit out PSG's top-of-the-table Ligue 1 encounter with Lille on Saturday, which he was already a doubt for due to a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old will have to isolate for the next ten days, and cannot return to the squad until he posts a negative test after that period.

Mauricio Pochettino won't be able to call upon Verratti for a meeting with Strasbourg next weekend, but he could return in time for PSG's second leg against Bayern at Parc des Princes on April 13 if his recovery goes smoothly.

Verratti's coronavirus woes

Verratti was previously laid low with coronavirus in the days before PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Lorient on January 31.

The diminutive playmaker also sat out the club's win over Nimes three days later, but returned in time for their next game against Marseille, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory.

Verratti made a swift recovery the first time around, but it remains to be seen how his body will react after a second bout of coronavirus, particularly with the fixture list set to pile up heading into the business end of the campaign.

How has Verratti performed for PSG this term?

Despite his struggles with injury and Covid-19 over the course of the current campaign, Verratti has still managed to feature in 26 games across all competitions.

The Italy international is still looking for his first goal but has laid on six assists, helping PSG compete for silverware on both domestic and European fronts once again.

