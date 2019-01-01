'VARgie time!' - Man Utd fans celebrate late penalty drama in PSG comeback

After a lengthy delay, Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area, allowing Marcus Rashford to fire home from the spot

secured their passage to the quarter-finals in dramatic style as VAR intervened to give them a late win over , causing some creative reactions on social media.

The Reds were awarded a penalty after Presnel Kimpembe was judged to have committed a handball in the box after the referee had consulted with his video assistants.

Marcus Rashford then stepped up and lashed the ball home from the spot in the fourth minute of time added on to give United a 3-1 lead on the night, sending them through on away goals.

The penalty rounded off a remarkable comeback from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after they had taken a 2-0 deficit into the second leg after a disappointing result at Old Trafford.

United were also without a number of big-name players, with Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez all unavailable.

The result will fuel speculation Solskjaer will be given the permanent job by the Reds, and has already caused excitement among a number of fans given the controversy surrounding the winning goal.