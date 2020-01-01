Vardy writes pro-LGBT message on Rainbow Laces corner flag he smashed celebrating Leicester goal

The Leicester City striker caused a stir with his celebration after scoring a late winner as his side beat Sheffield United

Jamie Vardy caused a stir when he smashed a Rainbow Laces corner flag after scoring the winner for against but he has used the moment to show his support for the Foxes' LGBT supporters' group.

Vardy scored a 90th-minute winner as Leicester beat the Blades 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. In his joy after netting against the rivals of his boyhood club, , the former international performed a sliding tackle on a corner flag, smashing the plastic pole into smithereens.

The forward was booked for his over-exuberance, and images of the celebration went viral.

Foxes Pride, the official fan group for LGBTQ+ Leicester City supporters, said they had seen multiple homophobic and transphobic comments in response to the celebration. The flag, to mark Rainbow Laces, had been rainbow-coloured, with some taking Vardy's actions as a repudiation of the Premier League's support for inclusivity in football.

However, Foxes Pride have now revealed that Vardy had sent them a message of support, written on the flag which he had broken.

On the rainbow-coloured fabric, Vardy had written: "Foxes Pride, keep up the good work!", with his signature beneath.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/D7GImCD4om — Foxes Pride 🦊🏳️‍🌈 (@FoxesPride) December 8, 2020

"All at Foxes Pride have been saddened by LGBT-phobic comments online over the last few days after Vardy's corner flag goal celebration," the group tweeted. "We are proud and grateful for the support that Vardy and Leicester City FC continue to show for Rainbow Laces, LGBT fans and Foxes Pride."

Wednesday marked Rainbow Laces day, with sportspeople across Britain wearing shoelaces in the colours of various pro-LGBT flags, along with other gestures to promote inclusion for all people in sport regardless of sexuality or gender identity.

Goal have published several articles to mark Rainbow Laces, including comments from former England international and Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney, and interviews with transgender footballers Sammy Walker and Alba Palacios.

Vardy's late goal provided a crucial three points for Leicester, who had not won in four games in all competitions prior to beating Sheffield United.

The win lifted Leicester to fourth in the Premier League, three points behind leaders .