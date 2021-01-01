Vardy ‘irreplaceable’ at Leicester but summer additions being sought by Rodgers

The Foxes boss admits that he cannot bring in another striker like his No.9, but efforts will be made to bolster the ranks in the next window

Brendan Rodgers considers Jamie Vardy to be “irreplaceable” at Leicester, but the Foxes boss is planning on dipping into the summer transfer market for reinforcements.

Another striker could be on his wish list, but the Northern Irishman admits that he will never find another like his current No.9.

Premier League title winner Vardy remains a talismanic presence at the King Power Stadium, with there few forwards around that possess his mix of pace, energy and finishing ability.

What has been said?

Rodgers has told reporters of his leading marksman: “For me he is irreplaceable. You cannot find anyone there. It is so unique, his story, his qualities and what he has given to Leicester.

“For us, it's more about the actual profile of what we want. I'll always look to have speed at the top of the field, but are there other attributes that we would look for?

“But to try to replace him – it's impossible."

Vardy’s record at Leicester

The 34-year-old was snapped up by Leicester from Fleetwood Town in 2012 when they were still a Championship club.

He was not prolific straight away in the East Midlands, but hit his stride during a stunning title triumph in 2015-16 as the target was found on 24 occasions.

Vardy has been a model of consistency since then, taking his Leicester goal haul to 144 and passing a century of efforts in the English top-flight.

The bigger picture

Vardy is Leicester’s top scorer again this season, with the target found on 14 occasions across all competitions, but he has netted just once in his last 13 appearances.

Cover and competition may be sought in the next window, with Rodgers adding: “(He is) an incredible servant for the club, and still has a big contribution to make over this season and the next couple of seasons.

“For the number of games we play, and the demands that is put on players...he is not going to be able to play to that rhythm and style every game.

“Our idea in the summer will be to strengthen the squad again.”

Vardy’s current contract at Leicester is due to run until the summer of 2023.

