'Varane, Kante & Mbappe' - Neville reveals three players he'd sign for Man Utd

The former England international believes the Red Devils need to recruit a trio of top-class players to improve the spine of the team

Gary Neville believes need to sign three players to create a better "spine" at the club, naming Raphael Varane, N'Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe as the ideal trio.

Parts of the puzzle are already in place at Old Trafford, with David de Gea having signed a new contract and Harry Maguire snapped up over the summer for £80 million ($100m).

United also boast the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford within their ranks, but Neville believes more proven performers are required.

He told Sky Sports : "Manchester United, somehow, have got to find a spine.

"Look at . Fabinho, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, unbelievable players, same with 's spine.

"My thing at the moment is how do Manchester United recruit, in the next 12 to 18 months, a spine that will help United’s younger players?

"Years ago, United’s spine were players like Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane, Andy Cole, Eric Cantona.

"The spine of that team is immense. The problem with United’s team now, is not the younger players on the pitch.

"The spine of the team is Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Ashley Young and David de Gea.

"Who knows what the likes of Andreas Pereira, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James will become, they need a spine.

"If Manchester United get the right three players in amongst that squad, they won't be far off. It can be done."

After making those comments, Neville would later take to Twitter and suggest that World Cup winners Raphael Varane, N’Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe would be his dream picks to fill the three spots he alluded to.

Acquiring such talent will not be easy, or cheap, with the trio mentioned by Neville currently on the books at , and .

Varane , Kante and Mbappe

United are working hard to tick the boxes that will deliver future success, with Neville pleased to see De Gea commit to fresh terms through to 2023 and remove the distractions which have impacted his game of late.

He said of the Spanish goalkeeper: "I’ve got to believe it’s good news.

"He’s had a difficult time in the Premier League. When players are distracted it doesn’t help.

"He’s lost his place in the national team and made more mistakes for Manchester United than ever before.

"But now he’s signed you hope that settles him down and he starts performing.

"Manchester United need a spine. They haven’t got a strong, dominant spine. De Gea can be the start of that. But his performances have dipped recently."