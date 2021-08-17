Van Gaal assistant admits to Iniesta doubts at Barcelona before being won over

Andries Jonker has revealed that the Dutch coaching team at Camp Nou initially questioned whether the classy midfielder was right for the club

Andries Jonker, who worked as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has admitted that doubts were raised regarding Andres Iniesta's suitability to life as a senior star at Camp Nou.

Back in 2002, a Dutch coaching team returned to Catalunya for a second spell in charge of La Liga giants.

They inherited a squad that was starting to see promising La Masia academy graduates break through, with future World Cup winner Iniesta among those to step up into the first-team fold after showcasing undoubted potential.

What has been said?

Iniesta made his senior debut in October 2002, in a Champions League clash with Club Brugge, and would go on to take in 674 appearances for Barca across a trophy-laden 16-year period.

He did, however, have to win over Van Gaal and Co initially, with Jonker telling Goal and SPOX: "I remember exactly when I saw Andres for the first time during pre-season.

"He was very small and thin, pale, had long hair and walked into the dressing room with a plastic bag.

"At first I asked myself what this little boy was doing there. Then all the stars stood up and applauded him. I asked what was going on and they said that he had won the European Under-19s with Spain and was voted the best player of the tournament. Now he should train with the first team.

"I looked at him again and thought it would never work. I said that to Louis too. He was also sceptical, but wanted to give him a chance because everyone thought he was a huge talent.

"After five minutes of passing sessions, Louis and I looked at each other and said: 'He can do this'."

Who else caught Van Gaal's eye?

After one season at Barca and four productive seasons with AZ in the Eredivisie, Van Gaal was acquired by Bayern Munich in 2009.

In Bavaria he inherited another hot prospect in the form of David Alaba, with a versatile Austrian making his first-team bow in the spring of 2010.

"We took him to the winter training camp in Qatar on the recommendation of [former Bayern assistant] Hermann Gerland," Jonker said of a man that brought a 13-year association with Bayern to a close when joining Real Madrid in July.

"In the first training game he hammered the ball from 30 metres into the top corner. Everyone looked at him for a few seconds, then he was accepted.

"A few weeks later he made his debut in a Champions League game against Fiorentina."

On the similarities between Iniesta and Alaba, Jonker added: "Both were focused, never injured, never sick, never stressed, always ready, always professional and ambitious.

Article continues below

"Alaba came to me so often and asked: 'Andries, can I do something else? Can we do something else so that I can get even better?'"

Alaba won 27 trophies with Bayern, including 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, while Iniesta - who is still turning out for Japanese side Vissel Kobe at 37 years of age - collected 30 trophies with Barca.

Further reading