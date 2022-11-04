Van Dijk namechecks Man City star De Bruyne as the player he'd 'love' to play alongside at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has named Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne as the player he would "love" to play alongside at Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two players might be rivals on the pitch but that does not prevent Van Dijk from singing the praises of De Bruyne. He had no qualms in stating that the Manchester City player is a complete midfielder and he would love the Belgian at Liverpool to help them achieve more success.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Someone that I’ve never played with before but would love at Liverpool is Kevin De Bruyne. He’s unbelievable, and if he would’ve played at Liverpool, we would’ve gone even further than what we have done. He’s outstanding, good on the ball, he presses high, scores plenty of goals, and has every attribute of a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general," he told Gary Neville's on The Overlap.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Dijk has had the last laugh over De Bruyne in their past two meetings as Liverpool edged out City in the Community Shield and then at Anfield in the Premier League in October. They will renew their rivalry on April 1 when they go head to head at the Etihad Stadium.

Van Dijk and De Bruyne are two of the very best in their respective positions...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE & VAN DIJK? The midfielder will be in action against Fulham on Saturday while the Netherlands skipper faces a tricky away fixture against Tottenham on Sunday.