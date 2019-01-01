Van Dijk beats Messi and Ronaldo to win UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

The Dutch defender's displays in Liverpool's Champions League success have been recognised with the prize

Virgil van Dijk has been named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2018-19, seeing off competition from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The defender was crowned at the ceremony for the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday.

Van Dijk kept five clean sheets in 12 appearances as well as scoring two goals and contributing two assists as the Merseyside club lifted the European Cup for a sixth time.

That victory in Madrid capped a fine campaign for the former and defender, who was also named PFA Players' Player of the Season as well as Liverpool Players' and Fans' Player of the Season.

Van Dijk was also integral to the ' run to the inaugural Nations League Finals in June, where they beat 3-1 after extra-time in the last four before losing to in the final.

"I need to think my team-mates; without them I wouldn't have achieved what I've achieved over the past year," said Van Dijk.

"It's been a long road but it's been part of my journey.

"I had to work hard at every step along the way and I'm happy to have done that. I'm happy to receive this trophy - it's a credit to everyone I've worked alongside."

Liverpool also scooped two of the four positional awards, with Van Dijk named best defender ahead of club-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold and new signing Matthijs de Ligt.

Alisson Becker won the goalkeeper award, beating 's Hugo Lloris and Marc-Andre ter Stegen of .

The Brazilian kept six clean sheets during Liverpool's run, including in the final where he made eight saves in the Reds' 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Barcelona star Messi beat rival Ronaldo and Liverpool's Sadio Mane to the forward award, after scoring 12 goals in 10 Champions League appearances for the Catalan giants last season.

Frenkie de Jong claimed the midfielder award ahead of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The Netherlands international played a key role in 's memorable run to the semi-finals, which included victories over and Juventus.

His performances unsurprisingly saw him attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona ultimately winning the race for the 22-year-old in a £65 million ($81m) deal.

Article continues below

fan Scott Cunliffe was joint winner of the UEFA #EqualGame Award, which honours those who highlight diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football. Cunliffe ran to every single Burnley away match during the 2018-19 season, raising more than £54,000 for the club's charities.

were also honoured for their work in tackling tackling far-right extremism among their fanbase, challenging racism and adopting a clear policy on the humanitarian rights of refugees and asylum-seekers.

The first award of the evening went to legend Eric Cantona, who collected the President's Award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to honour his illustrious playing career and charity work.