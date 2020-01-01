Van Dijk and De Bruyne lead FIFA 20 Premier League Team of the Season So Far

Premier League leaders Liverpool dominate the squad with five in the starting XI, while top scorer Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero also make the cut

Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk are among the headliners in the FIFA 20 Premier League Team of the Season So Far.

The and stars are the highest rated players in the squad, with both given an overall rating of 99.

Premier League leaders Liverpool dominate the squad, with goalkeeper Alisson, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also making the starting XI. Left-back Andrew Robertson and midfielder James Milner have been named on the bench.

Having strolled to a 25-point advantage at the top of the English top flight, Jurgen Klopp's men were on the cusp of securing the league crown for the first time in 30 years before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of football across the world.

Salah and Mane have been among the most productive players in the league this term, with the international scoring 16 goals and assisting six more in 26 appearances while the star has netted 14 and set up seven.

Full-back Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has been important in attack, registering 12 assists to go along with his two goals for the Reds.

Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson, meanwhile, has conceded just 11 times in his 20 appearances, while Van Dijk has strengthened his reputation as one of the world’s best defenders with his impressive performances this term.

Second-placed City are also well-represented in the team, with De Bruyne, who tops the Premier League assist chart with 16 and eight goals, joined by star striker Sergio Aguero and international Riyad Mahrez.

forward Aguero has scored an impressive 16 goals in 22 games, while Mahrez, who has started just 15 games in the league this season, has chipped in with seven goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola’s side.

As the Premier League’s top scorer at this point, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has earned his spot alongside ’s 17-goal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ’s Son Heung-min.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is joined by team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka among the reserves, while Mateo Kovacic, Richarlison, Adama Traore, Caglar Soyuncu and on-loan Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson are also included.