Van der Vaart is absolutely fed up with the star and is demanding that it stops

Following the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the analysts at Ziggo Sport were highly critical of Vinícius Júnior’s behaviour. Rafael van der Vaart, in particular, did not hold back in his criticism of the Real Madrid star, making it clear that he was deeply annoyed.

Bayern Munich secured an impressive 1-2 victory in Madrid on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. The Germans took a comfortable lead through Luis Díaz and Harry Kane, before Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the closing stages. Despite a late surge from Real Madrid, the victory remained intact for manager Vincent Kompany’s side.

During the post-match analysis on television, Vinícius’s behaviour was discussed at length by presenter Hélène Hendriks, Van der Vaart and Danny Blind. Hendriks opened the discussion: “Finally, Vinícius – what were your thoughts on that?”

Van der Vaart is immediately blunt: “Terrible.”

Blind tries to qualify his comments somewhat and first points out Vinícius’s qualities. “Well, look, he continues to pose a real threat. With his pace, he should have taken more of a wide angle around Neuer on that chance in the 61st minute.”

Yet even Blind cannot ignore his behaviour. “But we’ve been annoyed by him again, of course. He thinks every little foul is a penalty.”

Van der Vaart then goes on to ask what he believes is the key question: “How do you get that out of him? I think it’s such a shame, because he’s simply a very good player. You don’t really want to talk about it, but it drives you absolutely mad. He gets a slight knock, stays down, then gets up and wants a red card.”

“Yes, the craziest things. I think it’s such a shame,” says Van der Vaart. Hendriks sums it up aptly by describing it as “a bit of a blemish on him”, to which Van der Vaart replies: “Definitely.”