'The goals will come' - Barcelona dry spell no concern for Valverde

The Catalan side have had trouble finding the net in recent weeks but the coach sees no reason to worry as they are still creating enough chances

Ernesto Valverde says he is unconcerned about scoring only once in their last three matches in all competitions.

Barca were held 0-0 at in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, following their 1-0 home win against and a goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao in .

Valverde's men are seven points clear of and a further two ahead of in the table despite winning only one of their previous three league matches, with the form of Luis Suarez placing the striker in the spotlight.

Although the international has hit 15 La Liga goals this season, second only in the Spanish top-flight to team-mate Lionel Messi, Suarez has drawn a blank in five consecutive matches in all competitions.

But speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to in La Liga, Valverde is backing his misfiring front line to get back on track.

"We had some games without finishing chances but we've been creating them and not giving chances away," Valverde told reporters. "We are looking forward to the challenge.

"I don't know what to tell you. Sometimes results mean something as there are difficulties but it depends how you play. You might not win as you don't create chances, or you might dominate and not take your chances. Against Lyon we were creating chances but didn't convert them into goals.

"If we keep creating chances then the goals will come. Statistics can help us analyse things but they can lie. Looking at the last 15 games shows a different pattern. Sometimes you need to look at a more global scale to see what they mean rather than a shorter scale, but we have to win [against Sevilla] and that's all that matters.

"That's what being a player at a club like this is all about, sometimes you'll be the focus. This time it's the striker but it's a curious thing with Luis. The spotlight might be on him at the moment but at the start of the season he had a similar period, then people said nothing when he started scoring regularly.

"Overall he has scored a lot of goals and I think he is the fifth highest goalscorer in the club's history. In the last two games he has created good chances and had those chances himself. He's been scoring all his life and will do it again. We need patience with him and we have that as he is a great player. We have every confidence in him."

Saturday's game comes ahead of back-to-back Clasico clashes against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barca going to the capital for the second leg of the semi-final – which is locked at 1-1 – before visiting again four days later in the league.

"Don't forget tomorrow's game is a very important one," Valverde added. "We are playing against a very tough opponent, especially at home.

"There are other games to think about but we have to put Sevilla behind us first. We aim to increase our lead and give the teams trying to catch us one fewer.

Article continues below

"Nothing is decided now or next week. Things need to be decided and there are other teams, Atletico Madrid, who can still pick up points and are in the fight. We don't worry about other teams but what we can do, play our game tomorrow, then we will play at the Bernabeu.

"We know full well they are two important games, and for our fans and everybody. Clasicos are important. But tomorrow will be very difficult and we know what is at stake. We were six points ahead of Madrid, now it is nine and seven from Atletico. We want it to be the same.

"But although the Clasico is on the horizon we need to keep our focus on what we have straight ahead."