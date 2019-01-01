Vallejo determined to succeed at Real Madrid

The signing of Eder Militao from Porto could restrict opportunities for the defender but he is not looking for a summer transfer

Jesus Vallejo plans to stay at and fight for his place rather than join an expected exodus from the Liga giants.

Currently making his mark on the international stage at the European Under-21 Championship, with three appearances in the starting XI, Vellejo and his team-mates are one step away from clinching victory as they take on holders in Sunday's final, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET).

However, opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu are likely to be limited for Vallejo in the 2019-20 season after Madrid snapped up Eder Militao from during this summer's transfer window.

Currently on international duty with the Brazilian squad, who have reached the semi-finals of the Copa America, Militao will compete with Raphael Varane and club captain Sergio Ramos for a spot, while Zinedine Zidane also has the versatile Nacho Fernandez as a centre-back option.

Spanish defender Vallejo made only five appearances last term but scored his first league goal for Madrid in a 3-2 home win against in May. The 22-year-old spent the 2016-2017 season loan at but is determined to cement his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm very focused on the national team," Vallejo said to Cadena COPE ahead of Sunday's European Under-21 Championship final.

"But I want to stay at Madrid. I'm very happy and I want to succeed at the club."

Having splashed the cash to sign Militao, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in a rebuilding of Zidane's squad, Madrid are expected to allow several players to leave to raise funds.

With Marcos Llorente having been sold to city rivals , the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and Dani Ceballos are among those expected to be moved on, but Vallejo does not intend to depart.

Vellejo and fellow Madridista Ceballos are among seven players hoping to make amends from the disappointment of losing out to Germany in the 2017 U-21 European Championship final in , as they prepare to take on a strong Stefan Kuntz side with the likes SC 's Luca Waldschmidt in fine scoring form.