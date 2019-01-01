'Valencia the biggest game of the season so far' - Chelsea must be at their best at the Mestalla, says Abraham

The Blues forward has billed Wednesday's Champions League match against Spanish opposition as "massive" with a place in the last 16 still up for grabs

Tammy Abraham says 's duel with on Wednesday is their biggest game of the season so far.

Frank Lampard's side are locked in a three-way tie with the Spanish side and on seven points in Group H heading into matchday five.

The Blues sit second and, despite a 1-0 defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge in their opening game, a win would see them qualify for the knockout stages due to their head-to-head record against their two pool rivals.

Chelsea dropped to fourth in the Premier League after a loss at champions on Saturday, yet striker Abraham ranks the Valencia trip as their most crucial of the campaign to date.

"We know this is our biggest game of the season so far," the international told a news conference. "Training hasn't been different, we have all been enjoying it, we have been focused.

"We have to pick ourselves up after the Manchester City defeat and we know we have to give our best performance to win."

Abraham, who was on loan at in the Championship last season, has 11 goals for Chelsea this term, excelling among a number of academy graduates.

The 22-year-old and his team-mates are determined to keep impressing at the highest level, and fully focused on beating Valencia to extend their Champions League journey.

Abraham added: "Before Valencia, some of us were warming up together and it didn't feel real. We were in the Championship before.

"The little details need to be there, and Wednesday is a massive game. Leave it all on the pitch.

Article continues below

"For many of us, [playing in the Champions League] is a dream come true. We don't want to stop now. We have to keep pushing. You have to improve."

After their latest European outing, Lampard will prepare his side for West Ham's arrival at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will then look ahead to another home fixture against Aston Villa the following Wednesday, before taking in a trip to Goodison Park to face on December 7.