Nigeria's Uzoho stretchered off against Brazil

The 20-year-old goalkeeper suffered an injury as he fell awkwardly into his own goal in his bid to save a goal-bound shot

received an injury scare during their 1-1 draw with as Francis Uzoho was stretchered off with a thigh problem after 62 minutes of play.

Uzoho sustained the knock after landing awkwardly in his attempt to save a goal-bound cross, and he was shown holding his thigh.

He was clearly in significant discomfort, with the 20-year-old goalkeeper eventually being stretchered off, to be replaced by debutant Maduka Okoye after a brief delay.

Maduka Okoye makes his debut or the @NGSuperEagles as he replaces injured Francis Uzoho. Brazil 1-1 Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #BRANGA — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 13, 2019

Joe Aribo gave the Super Eagles a 35th-minute lead before Casemiro levelled matters for the five-time world champions at Singapore National Stadium.

The draw rounded off a disappointing week for Brazil after they were held to a 1-1 draw by on Thursday.

Since beating 3-1 to win the Copa America, coach Tite’s men are winless since having drawn three and lost one of their matches.

For Nigeria, who finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in , they surrendered a two-goal lead to play a 2-2 draw with .

This friendly is expected to strengthen Gernot Rohr’s side ahead of November’s qualification games against Benin Republic and Lesotho in November.