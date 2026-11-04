Uzbekistan boss Fabio Cannavaro weighs up resignation after just 14 games in charge following 2027 Asian Cup postponement

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Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro is considering stepping down from his post after the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia was delayed by 11 months until the end of next year. Appointed in October 2025, the former Italy captain has overseen 14 matches and could walk away following the continental rescheduling.

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Italian legend considers early departure

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner is contemplating leaving his role with the Central Asian nation after Tuesday's announcement pushed the continental showpiece back from its original window. While the exact reasons behind his potential exit remain undisclosed, the sudden calendar shift has directly influenced the 53-year-old's thinking. Conversely, the delay benefits several Premier League clubs who will now retain their Asian stars through the New Year period.

World Cup struggles marked tenure

Since taking over the national side in October 2025, the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender has recorded a balanced return of seven victories and seven defeats from his 14 fixtures in the dugout. That spell included guiding Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup earlier this summer, where they exited at the group stage without a point.

Competing in the United States, Cannavaro's men opened their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Colombia before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat against Portugal and another 3-1 reverse against DR Congo. Should the Italian tactician decide to hand in his notice now, his final outing at the helm will have been a 2-0 loss to South Korea on October 6.

Regional conflict forces tournament delay

On Tuesday, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed that the competition had been pushed back until December 2027 due to recent conflict in Saudi Arabia, including an October missile strike. Officials explained that the move was agreed "following extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)".

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Detailing the decision in an official release, the governing body stated: "The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.

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"The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval.

"Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders.

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"The AFC commends SAFF and the LOC for their commitment to delivering a world-class tournament for the Continent's players and fans.

"The AFC will continue to work closely with the LOC, Participating Member Associations and its valued sponsors and broadcast and commercial partners and all stakeholders to stage a showpiece befitting the stature and operational excellence synonymous with Asia's most prestigious men's national team competition, while minimising the impact of the postponement."

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Crucial decision looms for federation

Cannavaro is expected to make a final call on his future shortly as Uzbekistan adjust their international schedule for the coming year. With no major tournament on the horizon until December 2027, football chiefs in Tashkent face the prospect of searching for a new head coach ahead of the next international window. Meanwhile, Asian football authorities must await formal FIFA ratification for their revised winter dates in Saudi Arabia.