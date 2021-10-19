USWNT star Morgan admits there is no trust between players and NWSL amid abuse scandal

The forward believes the league and footballers are starting from scratch when it comes to their relationship

U.S. women's national team (USWNT) and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan has admitted there is a lack of trust between the National Women's Soccer League and its players.

The NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) said they will extend their talks with the league into next week as they demand changes amid the ongoing fallout from several instances of abuse across the league.

Morgan has been outspoken in her criticism of the league, particularly their lack of intervention when abuse against her former coach Paul Riley was reported earlier this year.

What was said?

"I feel optimistic with what information [the NWSLPA] has given me," Morgan said on Tuesday. "However, the demands that the PA has put forth for the NWSL to commit to and to approve have still not been taken care of, and there has been an extension. So that in itself says that the NWSL still is being a little too reactive.

"I know that there are a lot of things that need to change but we need to start building that trust, and at this point it's just not there yet."

Morgan happy to be with USWNT

Morgan is in camp with the USWNT ahead of two upcoming friendlies against South Korea, and she said that getting the national team together could be beneficial to the NWSL amid the ongoing negotiations.

"It's actually good to come in here and just have conversations with some players that I haven't talked to in the last few weeks," Morgan said. "Our national team PA has been able to really grow in the last five years, and that's a bit longer than the NWSLPA.

"So I think that for us to come together and to be able to throw ideas and brainstorm together in order to see how we can help the NWSLPA, how we can help get the NWSL on the right path in a way that's successful for both the players and the clubs is important."

