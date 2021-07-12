USMNT's Arriola forced out of Gold Cup opener with hamstring injury

The winger was hit with another leg problem after suffering two in the last year-and-a-half

U.S. men's national team winger Paul Arriola was forced out of Sunday's Gold Cup opener against Haiti with what U.S. Soccer confirmed is right hamstring injury.

Arriola fell down to the pitch after taking a shot within the first 15 minutes, with USMNT trainers required to come take a look at the injured attacker.

After closer inspection, Arriola was able to walk off under his own power, albeit gingerly, as he was replaced by Nicolas Gioacchini.

Arriola's injury history

The D.C. United winger missed nearly all of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL in a February preseason game.

He made his return in November, featuring in D.C.'s final regular season game before rejoining the USMNT in December.

The 26-year-old midfielder was loaned out to Swansea in January, joining USMNT midfielder Jordan Morris, but saw that loan cut short after suffering an injury to his quadricep.

In total, he made just three appearances for the Swans, while Morris saw his time in Wales ended prematurely with an ACL injury.

