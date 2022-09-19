USMNT's Turner reveals 'really nice moment' with Arteta in early Arsenal training session

Matt Turner admitted that in one of his very first training sessions at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta helped put him at ease after he made a mistake.

WHAT HAPPENED? Joining Arsenal as the back-up goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale, it was always going to be tough for Turner to adapt to life in England. However, Arteta has provided plenty of support as detailed by the USMNT goalkeeper on international duty.

WHAT HE SAID: "One of my first training sessions I gave the ball away, we were playing a small possession game, and it was really, really tight," Turner said. "I tried to make a pass and I gave the ball away and I sort of visually got upset, frustrated. I was upset and he [Arteta] just came up to me and shoved me and basically was like, 'I don't want to see that! I don't like seeing that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going.'

"I think that that really set the tone for my mentality within the club and just to keep going no matter what. If you fail, that's alright. What matters is how you react to it, not about the failure during itself. So that was a really nice moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were a few nervy moments for Turner in the early stages of his Arsenal debut against FC Zurich. However, he looked much more assured as the match progressed and helped his side to an important victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER: With the World Cup nearing, his attention in the short term will turn to performing for his national side. In the final pair of games before the tournament in Qatar, USMNT face Japan and Saudi Arabia.