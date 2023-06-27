USMNT star Ricardo Pepi agrees €10m transfer to PSV from Augsburg

U.S. men's national team star Ricardo Pepi has agreed a €10m (£8.5m/$10.9m) move to PSV Eindhoven from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Pepi agrees move

USMNT international staying in Eredivisie

Played for Groningen last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi has agreed a deal to join PSV for €10m, per Fabrizio Romano, as he looks to continue his career in the Netherlands, having spent last season with Groningen on loan. The 20-year-old scored 12 goals in 29 league games, and also provided three assists.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi is already an experienced USMNT international given his age, with 15 caps for his country and seven goals. He agreed personal terms with PSV last week, per the report, and will sign a contract until June 2028. Feyenoord had also been strongly linked with Pepi, but he has opted to continue his development at Philips Stadion.

WHAT NEXT? Pepi is currently on holiday as he was not included in the USMNT's squad for the Gold Cup. He will link up with PSV soon.