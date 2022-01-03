USMNT star Pepi completes €18m move to Augsburg from FC Dallas

United States national team (USMNT) star Ricardo Pepi has completed his €18 million (£15m/$20m) move to Augsburg from FC Dallas.

Pepi initially signed for Dallas on a homegrown player deal in 2019, and quickly established himself as a key member of the squad while also breaking into the USMNT.

The 18-year-old attracted high profile potential suitors across the globe, including Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but Augsburg have won the race for his signature.

What has been said?

Pepi completed a medical at Augsburg's training ground on Monday before putting pen to paper on a contract through to 2026 with the option of an extra year.

The 18-year-old expressed his delight after sealing the switch to Augsburg Arena, telling the club's official website: “It was my dream to move to Europe after the last MLS season.

"I see FC Augsburg and the Bundesliga as the perfect environment to be able to collect a lot of match practice at the highest level as a young player.

“It was impressive how much the people in charge tried to help me. So from the very first moment, I had a really good feeling that Augsburg was exactly the right club for me.

"I'm looking forward to my new colleagues and would like to join the team as soon as possible and can hardly wait for it to start."

Augsburg's managing director of sport Stefan Reuter added: "We are delighted that Ricardo has decided to move to FCA despite the interest of numerous top international clubs.

"We were able to show him a clear sporting perspective for his further development, which convinced him.

"We are convinced that he will continue to develop in Augsburg and that we will all have a lot of fun together in the years to come."

What will Pepi bring?

Pepi played 59 games for Dallas across his three-year stint with the club, recording 16 goals and 14 assists.

The American teenager has also scored three goals in seven outings at international level, and will add much-needed extra firepower to Augsburg's ranks.

The German club are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, just two points above the relegation zone after 17 games.

Supporters will hope that Pepi's arrival will help Augsburg pull clear to safety, and he could be available to make his debut against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

