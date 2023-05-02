'You have failed!' - After rejecting USMNT interview, struggling Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes should lose his MLS job, says Alexi Lalas

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes is in danger of being fired just months after turning down an interview with the USMNT.

Vermes rejected USMNT approach

Signed new Sporting KC contract

Club off to historically bad start

WHAT HAPPENED? Vermes' stock was sky-high before the 2023 MLS season, and he could have been in contention to be the USMNT's next permanent manager because of his respected track record at Sporting KC. But the coach said he refused to let U.S. Soccer officials even get past their introductions, claiming he "didn’t want them to keep going when I already knew [my decision]."

"I understand that everybody might look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I just know that right now this is what floats my boat," he added to the Kansas City Star at the time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: His choice has immediately backfired, leading Alexi Lalas to call for him to be removed from Sporting KC's dugout. The club is winless with only three points through 10 matches. Captain Johnny Russell recently admitted there is no clear vision for how the team turns around its fortunes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is a complete disaster right now for Sporting KC," Lalas said on the State of the Union podcast. "Peter Vermes has been given every benefit of the doubt, as you would expect given his legendary status and what he has built. But everything comes to an end."

While Lalas noted that Vermes could be transitioned to a front office role to soften the blow of his managerial tenure ending, he didn't mince words on how the past couple of months have gone, proclaiming: "You're there to win games. You're not doing that. As a coach right now, you have failed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vermes probably wouldn't have been U.S. Soccer's pick to lead the USMNT anyway - the organization now appears dead set on Jesse Marsch - but he didn't give himself a chance to get the position.

There's no way he would have expected Sporting KC's free fall, but at the same time, he may have underestimated the risk of sticking with the club.

WHAT NEXT? Vermes appears on the brink of an exit, and his fate might be sealed if he can't guide Sporting KC to an upset victory in Seattle on Sunday.