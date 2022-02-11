USMNT goalkeeper Turner set to join Arsenal in summer as Revs complete $10 million transfer

Ryan Tolmich
The Official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021VISA AFCON
Getty Images

The 27-year-old will move to the Premier League in June

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to join Arsenal this summer, the New England Revolution announced.

Turner will start the MLS season with the Revs before joining the Gunners in June, allowing him to play for his current club in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The goalkeeper, who will still need to pass a medical, will head to London as part of a deal that could reportedly end up being worth as much as $10 million.

Editors' Picks

More to come...