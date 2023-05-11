USMNT target Folarin Balogun ‘ready for the Champions League’ as Mikael Silvestre discusses transfer puzzle for Arsenal-owned striker

Folarin Balogun is “ready for European football” and would be a good fit for Champions League sides in England and Italy, says Mikael Silvestre.

Striker enjoying loan spell in France

Wanted by England the USMNT

Big decisions to make on future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker has seen his stock soar this season after hitting 19 goals during a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims. Those exploits have earned him domestic and international attention, with the promising frontman caught up in an allegiance tug of war between England the United States men's national team. Balogun also faces some big decisions when it comes to his club future, with the Arsenal-owned forward being linked with leading sides across Europe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal defender Silvestre has told Betting Expert of what the next move could be for the USMNT target: “Folarin Balogun has proven this year in Ligue 1 that he’s ready. He’s taken his chances and his confidence has grown. He’s ready for European football at the highest level which is the Champions League. He needs to go where he’s going to play and start. He just needs to find the place where he’s wanted as a number one. Italy and England would be good destinations for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2025, but he will be eager to find regular first team football this summer and may have to push for a permanent move away from north London as the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are already on the books at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Marseille, RB Leipzig and AC Milan are among those to have been linked with Balogun as he approaches an important career crossroads.