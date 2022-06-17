'Gutted' - USMNT fans react to 2026 World Cup venue snub of Washington D.C. & Baltimore

The region hosted matches in 1994 but has been left out of the fun this time around

United States men's national team supporters in the Washington D.C./Baltimore area were disappointed on Thursday at FIFA's announcement of World Cup 2026 host venues.

The U.S. will be one of three nations to hold games in four years, but its capital city has been snubbed from receiving any of the action.

D.C. was considered a serious candidate for matches in 2026, however other competing fringe candidates such as Boston were picked instead.

Reactions to D.C./Baltimore World Cup snub

“This was a very, very difficult choice,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer, to The Washington Post. “It’s hard to imagine - you can’t imagine a World Cup coming to the U.S. and the capital city not taking a major role as well.”

Absolute shock in the room as DC is passed over as a host city. A World Cup without matches in the national capital seems unthinkable, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/rvvwy3ByJM — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) June 16, 2022

How is DC/Baltimore not a host city for the 2026 World Cup? 🤔 — Jalen Robinson (@JayyBird15) June 17, 2022

So the biggest shocker: DC/Baltimore is shut out from World Cup 2026. Stunned. Event not coming to capital of key host country. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) June 16, 2022

Where would the matches have been held?

D.C. and Baltimore, located roughly an hour's drive away from one another, decided to combine their bids due to limited stadiums of sufficient quality in the region.

Games would have been held at NFL venue M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, as the other options that met capacity criteria were deemed not in good enough condition.

Still, FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured people in the area that festivities would still come to the nation's capital in 2026.

D.C. is the third capital of a hosting nation to not get a match in World Cup history.

“The selection came right down to last night, this morning,” FIFA executive Victor Montagliani said.

Article continues below

Where will the final of the 2026 World Cup be held?

While FIFA announced all 16 cities that would host at least one game in four years, the organization has not revealed where the final will be held.

Some of the top candidates for that honor are New York/New Jersey, Dallas and Atlanta.

Further reading