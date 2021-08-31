USMNT defender Richards returns to Hoffenheim on loan from Bayern Munich

The 21-year-old is back for a second spell with the Bundesliga outfit after starting 11 league games in his first loan stint last term

U.S. men's national team defender Chris Richards has left Bayern Munich and re-joined Hoffenheim on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Richards spent the second half of last season on loan at Hoffenheim, where he impressed and became a part of the club's starting lineup.

Prior to joining Hoffenheim again, the 21-year-old extended his contract with Bayern through 2025.

In a club release, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “We’re very pleased with how Chris Richards has developed with us, which is why we've extended his contract.

"Chris is a young player who will now gain further Bundesliga experience at Hoffenheim, which is exactly what he needs.”

Richards isn't the only USMNT player on the move on deadline day, as Matthew Hoppe is set to join La Liga side Mallorca from Schalke.

Schalke have been looking to offload Hoppe as they raise funds following their relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

Hoppe, 20, scored six times in the Bundesliga for Schalke in a breakout campaign last term.

Neither Richards nor Hoppe was named to the most recent USMNT roster, as Gregg Berhalter's side gets set to open World Cup qualifying at El Salvador on Thursday.

