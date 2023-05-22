‘Enjoy the moment’ - USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin says he is ‘proud’ of U20 World Cup hero Jonathan Gomez after screamer against Ecuador

United States full-back DeAndre Yedlin advised Jonathan Gomez to "keep enjoying the moment" after his winning goal in an Under-20 World Cup match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gomez lashed in a late winner from outside the box as the United States beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first game of the competition in Argentina on Sunday. The 19-year-old was given the chance to speak to ex-Newcastle star Yedlin on CBS Sports and the more experienced full-back had some advice for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would just say keep enjoying the moment, stay present, keep scoring goals because we love to watch that and keep doing the country proud," the Inter Miami man said. "It's been really fun to watch you guys, we're going to continue watching and hopefully all the way through until you guys win the whole thing. We're all really proud of you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Left-back Gomez took the comments to heart, saying: "I appreciate it. I know you played in one of these tournaments yourself 10 years ago so I appreciate it, I know you're a World Cup vet as well, so I appreciate the words."

The Real Sociedad player has already represented the United States senior team on two occasions, making his debut in December 2021. He then went on to feature for the Mexico national team in April 2022, before returning to action for the USMNT in January this year.

WHAT NEXT? Gomez will hope to have another decisive role for the USYNT when they take on Fiji in their next U20 World Cup match on May 23.