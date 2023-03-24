Wilfried Gnonto has described United States men's national team star Tyler Adams as a "pleasure to play with" at Leeds United.

Adams & McKennie now together for club and country

Both key players for Leeds alongside Gnonto

Winger featured in Italy defeat to England

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams and Gnonto both arrived at Leeds in the summer under former boss Jesse Marsch and have quickly established themselves as key pillars of the side, continuing that form under new manager Javi Gracia of late. And Gnonto, the 19-year-old Italy winger, has spoken in glowing terms about the United States midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I feel better because when I lose the ball, I know that he’s there. So I’m like: ‘oh yeah, he’ll take it’. [It's] a pleasure to play with him,” he told the Premier League's officialYouTube..

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams is joined nowadays in the Leeds midfield by national side teammate Weston McKennie, who joined on loan from Juventus in January.

The pair have struck up a good understanding for both club and country, guiding the USMNT to the World Cup last 16 in Qatar and now trying to help Leeds – who are 14th in the English top flight, two points above the relegation zone – stay safe.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites get their Premier League back under way after the international break with a tough assignment away at Arsenal on April 1.