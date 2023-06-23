United States men's national team captain, Tyler Adams, was spotted hanging out with golf stars at a PGA Tour event.

Adams spotted at a PGA event

Photographed with Scottie Scheffler & Tony Finau

Recovering from a hamstring injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams was in attendance at the Traveler's Championship event in Connecticut. The former New York Red Bulls star was spotted taking pictures with golf stars Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau.

WHAT THEY POSTED: PGA's official Twitter handle shared the pictures of the tidy midfielder alongside the big names of the golf world.

THE GOSSIP: The Leeds midfielder has been linked with multiple clubs following the club's relegation from the Premier League this season. Aston Villa are one of the sides interested in signing the 24-year-old, according to reports. Brighton are also linked with Adams and could offer him a way back into the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? Adams is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that ended his season early.