Using a World Champion.. Yamal Learns a New Sport After Winning the World Cup

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has taken up a new sport just days after being crowned 2026 World Cup champion with Spain.

La Roja beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to claim the second star in their history.

Lamine celebrated the triumph with his teammates and the Spanish supporters before taking a break ahead of his return to Barcelona training for the new season.

Global network ESPN have published a video of the youngster learning to surf.

They wrote: "Brazilian Olympic champion Gabriel Medina gives the Spanish star lessons in surfing."







