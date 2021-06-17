USA 2-0 Nigeria: Press and Williams subdue impressive Super Falcons
Last Updated
Getty
Nigeria bowed 2-0 to the United States of America in their last America Summer Series outing on Thursday morning.
Goals from Christen Press and Lynn Williams powered Vlatko Andonovski’s side past the reigning African women’s champions at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.
More shortly…
Editors' Picks
- Badu: Everyone knows Ghana miss a striker like Asamoah Gyan
- 'If someone dies, what will you do?' - Covid causing concern as Copa America cases rise
- Former Ghana forward Arhinful concerned by Black Stars' scoring form
- 'I wouldn't be here today without this' - How FIFA and other games can mean 'everything' to players with disabilities