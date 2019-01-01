Upset as Ghana Executive Council elects FA vice president

The Nzema Kotoko chief fended off competition from two others to assume the top office

Nzema Kotoko president Mark Addo has been voted as the vice president of the Football Association (GFA).

The head of the second-tier club beat off competition from two others during the first meeting of Ghana's new football Executive Council to assume the top office on Tuesday.

He garnered six of the 11 votes cast, emerging top over public favourite Randy Abbey and Tony Aubynn, who had four and one votes, respectively.

Abbey's popularity stems mostly from his status as a former spokesperson of the FA.

It is a double dose of delight for Addo, who was elected onto the GFA Executive Council less than two weeks ago.

On October 24 and 25, elections were held to elect new members of the Executive Council, ending the work of a Fifa Normalisation Committee, who have been in charge of football in the West African nation since September last year.

Tuesday's election was in accordance with the GFA statutes, which mandate that at the first meeting of the new Executive Council - which is led by the FA president - an election was to be held to choose one of its members to fill the role of GFA vice president.

