Upamecano delays transfer decision as Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea rival Bayern for €45m defender

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Bayern Munich's interest in the RB Leipzig star but Premier League clubs are circling for him

have confirmed their interest in Dayot Upamecano but with several top Premier League clubs also considering a move, there will be no quick decision on his future.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed on Thursday that the Bundesliga champions want to sign Upamecano – but any deal wouldn’t go ahead until the end of the season.

, and have all shown interest in the 22-year-old defender, and Goal and Spox understand there is currently no clear front-runner in the race to sign him.

Upamecano is likely to leave at the end of the season as he looks to take the next step in his career. He wants to play for a club which can challenge regularly for the and where he can establish himself as a leader in the team.

Upamecano’s release clause stands at €45 million (£40m/$55m). He signed a new contract to 2023 only last year but Leipzig would accept a departure to bring in much-needed funds as clubs feel the strain from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have extended my contract with Leipzig," Upamecano said at the time. "I am targeted by several clubs, I speak with clubs, but I have time. We will see what happens in the future."

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann, himself linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea, admitted at the start of the season that he didn’t know if Upamecano would stay beyond the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

"He will be here for the season. I'm sure about that," Nagelsmann told ESPN . "As for the future, I'm not sure as he is very talented.

"Lots of clubs will want to buy - next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay."

Upamecano is two games away from a century of appearances for Leipzig, and made his senior international debut for last year. He is increasingly regarded as one of the world’s most talented young defenders .

Former and defender Per Mertesacker told Goal and DAZN : "If he continues like this, works on himself and remains consistent, he will generate more interest. He's definitely one of the most exciting central defenders the world has to offer right now. It's exciting to see where his path is going."