Unstoppable Olunga: Kenya forward scores brace in Kashiwa Reysol win over Yokohama FC

The striker continued in what is turning out to be a prolific season as he added two more goals to his tally from the 18th league game

centre-forward Michael Olunga earned a brace for Kashiwa Reysol in a 3-0 win against Yokohama on Saturday to take his tally to 19 goals.

He scored the first goal in the fourth minute before adding the other in the 76th minute to help him raise his stakes in the Golden Boot race even higher.

Olunga is the leading scorer in ’s top-tier and his effort, in a match he was yellow-carded in, in the 33rd minute, helped Kashiwa Reysol end what would have become a second loss in a row.

The first goal was scored when Olunga collected the ball just outside the area, made few steps into the box and fired past Yokohama's goalkeeper Yuji Rakutan for his 18th goal with an assist from Cristiano da Silva.

The former striker's second effort was in the second half - his 19th top-tier goal - with the assist this time around from Naoki Kawaguchi.

Hideka Otani scored the third goal in the first minute of added time with Kawaguchi again making the assist.

After finishing the J2 League as the second runner-up in the Golden Boot race, Olunga anticipated a tough season in the top-flight but his current form has proved his fears wrong.

“I knew it was going to be a tough year especially having scored 27 goals in the previous season, a lot was expected from me. I came prepared, ready to work hard,” the former Thika United centre-forward revealed earlier.

Although Olunga is enjoying a near-perfect campaign in Japan, his services may not be available when Kenya take on Comoros in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in November.

His absence, according to Posta coach Sammy Omollo, will be a blow to coach Francis Kimanzi but an opportunity for others to show their worth.

“It will be a major blow for Kenya to miss Olunga even if it is against Zambia because it could have been a basis for the Afcon qualifiers,” Omollo told Goal in an earlier interview.

“In the midfield, we do not have many problems considering [Anthony] Akumu can replace Wanyama while the likes of Kenneth Muguna can fill the void left by Omollo. But for Olunga, currently, we do not have a replacement.

“But again, this is a challenge for the local-based players to rise up for the occasion and perform.”

Eighth-placed Kashiwa Reysol will be away to Kashima Antlers on October 10.