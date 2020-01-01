Unhappy Hearts of Oak CEO Moore delivers brutal one-year self-assessment

The Phobians chief rates his performance in office since taking over the club in March 2019

In a rather fascinating episode, chief executive officer Frederick Moore opines he "hasn't done well" since assuming duty with the Phobians.

The administrator took over the big office in March last year, replacing Mark Noonan.

He has been tasked to "restore the Phobian glory", the club having failed to win the Premier League since 2009.

“I have been in the job for a year and a few days; we haven’t won any trophy so I haven’t done well," Moore told Kumasi FM.

"When we win, not just win for one year but when we are consistently winning, that’s when I will say I have done well. I don’t take mediocrity, I believe in the power of the name Phobia.

"I have belief in the power of our supporters, I believe in the technical team, the players and the team I work with, that we’ve got the capacity and capability to win especially when we have got a chairman who is very successful in business. We have to bring that success to Accra Hearts of Oak."

Hearts are the second most successful club in the history of the Premier League, having won the title on 19 occasions.

The Phobains also have 10 titles to their name, the last coming 20 years ago.

“If you ask me today and you want me to mark myself, I'll mark myself 3/10. If we win, I will move from three to nine. We haven’t won anything. We played the NC [Normalisation Committee Special] competition and we didn’t win," Moore continued.

“At Hearts of Oak, our core business is football. We’ve got some sponsors, strategic partners and others but the most important thing that we have to achieve is to win on the football pitch."

At continental level, Hearts won the Caf in 2000, the Caf Super Cup in 2001 and the Caf Confederation Cup in 2005.

