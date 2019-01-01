Under-fire Zachariassen labelled Kotoko's worst coach ever

Ex-Porcupine Warriors trainer Karim Zito shares his thoughts on the present coach on the back of the club's disappointing performance in Africa

Former boss Abdul Karim Zito has ripped into current coach Kjetil Zachariassen following the club's elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Norwegian's job hangs in the balance after his side succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Ivorian side San Pedro in a play-off round second leg fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors could not repeat last season's exploits when they reached the group stage of the competition.

"During my playing time and as a coach, he [Zachariassen] is the worst coach Kotoko has ever hired," Zito told Angel FM.

"I don't see him as a coach.

"He should come out and explain to us why he benched certain key players in the San Pedro clash in Abidjan.

"Kotoko should forget about Africa for now and start rebuilding and in order not to put pressure on any coach they appoint because going to Africa is a long term project."

Kotoko initially began their 2019-20 continental campaign in the Caf where a first-round loss to Etoile Sahel of forced a demotion to the second tier Confederation Cup.

Zachariassen assumed duty as Kotoko coach in July with a first task of leading the club to the group stage of the Champions League.

Media reports say the Porcupine Warriors' management have asked the Nowegian to resign from post following the defeat to San Pedro.

