Under-fire Grant not thinking about Hearts of Oak sack

The Phobians' coach talks about his future following Sunday's fall in their Ghana Premier League opener

coach Kim Grant is not bothered about rumours of his imminent sacking in the face of recent poor performances.

After losing to arch-rivals in the President's Cup, the Phobians suffered a second consecutive defeat on Sunday, a 1-0 home reversal to Berekum on the opening day of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.

Jonah Attuquaye registered the all-important goal in the 34th minute at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"I’m going to take each game as it comes but if the board [of the club] decides to take any decision [about sacking me], that is up to them," Grant told the media after Sunday's fixture.

"I am here to work and be successful at this football club.

“I’m working very hard and the boys are also working hard.

"Nobody wants to lose a football match but unfortunately we lost today.

"But I believe we played very well with 70 per cent of the possession and had more chances than they had but we have to move on."

Last week, there were reports that the coach had been sacked following the defeat to Kotoko, rumours which turned out to be false.

Article continues below

There were also questions over his coaching certification and qualification.

Hearts' next game is an away clash with .

The Phobians, 19-time champions, last won the league in 2009.

