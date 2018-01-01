Uncertainty over Aston Villa's Adomah ahead of Stoke City showdown in English Championship

Club boss Dean Smith says a final decision over the Ghanaian's availability for Saturday's tie will be made on Friday

Ghana international Albert Adomah is a doubt for Aston Villa's English Championship clash with Stoke City on Saturday despite resuming training.

The winger, who turned 31 on Thursday, has been out of action since picking up an injury in a 4-2 win over Birmingham City on November 25.

Having returned to practice earlier this week, there has been hope that he will be match-fit enough to face The Potters at Villa Park.

“Jack Grealish is struggling for Saturday. He’s had a shin injury," Villa boss Dean Smith said in his team news at a press conference on Thursday.

“It doesn’t help being the most fouled player in this league – being kicked from pillar to post.

“It’s one we’re going to have to assess and make sure he’s right because I don’t want to risk anything - certainly long-term. We will give him as much time as he needs to come back.

"Adomah has been running on the training field. Saturday might be too quick for him.

"But we will see if he is ready to come out and train with us tomorrow and take it from there."

Following a difficult start to the season, which almost sent him out of Villa during the summer transfer window, Adomah has gradually warmed himself back into the scheme of affairs under new manager Smith.

He provided a pair of assists in his last appearance for the club and latest reports say the Villans are looking to extend his current contract which runs out in 2020, amid interest from the likes of Middlesbrough.