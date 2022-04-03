'Unbelievable' Eriksen's form stuns Frank after Brentford hammer Chelsea

Thomas Frank has marvelled at Christian Eriksen's return to form with Brentford, hailing the Denmark star as "unbelievable" after he helped orchestrate Saturday's impressive 4-1 rout of Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Bees turned over the Champions League holders in their own backyard at Stamford Bridge with a stunning second-half showcase, spearheaded by their creative midfielder who bagged his first goal in club colours since returning to action.

For Eriksen, it marks the latest step in what has been a remarkable road to recovery from last year's cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, and now Frank has hailed his talents, personality and resolve for both club and country.

What has been said?

"Christian is a top player, an unbelievable character and he brings quality and calmness to the team," Frank waxed lyrical on his player's performance. "You can give it to Christian and he'll always find a solution.

"From the beginning I thought 'everything has been checked in his entire body'. He didn't have an injury like an ACL and when he took that decision that he wanted to play in the World Cup, that determination, 'I want to come back into football' [was there] and his foundation physically was quite good.

"We never knew how quick it would take to get to this level but it's impressive how quick."

Eriksen set for World Cup encore

Having been expected to impress at Euro 2020 last term, Eriksen's collapse inspired Denmark to a semi-final finish at the tournament - and with arguably the nation's best player seemingly back to his best, they will fancy themselves at Qatar 2022 later this year.

Article continues below

The former Tottenham and Inter man has made no secret of the fact that his move to Brentford - after the Serie A side released him over rules relating to his heart implant - has his eye on featuring at the World Cup.

His performances, however, suggest that the love affair with the Bees could be mutual, and Frank has professed his hope that he can convince the playmaker to remain with them next term.

Further reading